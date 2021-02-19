IND USA
The Canada-US border will remain closed to all non-essential travellers until at least March 21.(AFP)
US extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico

The new 30-day extension is the first announced under President Joe Biden.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:02 PM IST

US land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least March 21 to address Covid-19 concerns, the US government said Friday.

The new 30-day extension is the first announced under President Joe Biden and comes as the White House has been holding meetings about potentially tightening requirements for crossing at US land borders in North America, officials said.

