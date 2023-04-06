Home / World News / US firm slammed for asking ‘only white candidates’ in job advertisement

US firm slammed for asking ‘only white candidates’ in job advertisement

ByKanishka Singharia
Apr 06, 2023 09:42 PM IST

The job vacancy reads, ''Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don't share with candidates]''.

A company in the United States is facing backlash online after it purportedly posted a job advertisement, asking only for “white” candidates to apply. Arthur Grand Technologies, based in Virginia in the south east of the US, advertised a job on Tuesday for a business analyst in its salesforce and insurance claims team in Dallas, Texas, The Independent reported.

A screenshot of the post swiftly went viral on social media sites such as Twitter and Reddit, where the job application was posted.(AFP)
A screenshot of the post swiftly went viral on social media sites such as Twitter and Reddit, where the job application was posted.(AFP)

The job vacancy reads, ''Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don't share with candidates]''.

A screenshot of the post swiftly went viral on social media sites such as Twitter and Reddit, where the job application was posted. The company came under fire from users for discriminating against applicants based on their colour or ethnicity.

“Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway’s vendors... Arthur Grand Technologies Inc... has some problematic hiring processes", a user wrote.

“Not surprising - specially for a role in the white male dominated insurance industry,” another said.

“The south is still segregated to a degree. Seems like business as usual for down there, to me,” another wrote.

After the outrage, the company apologized and said the ad was posted by a new hire at the company. The company wrote on LinkedIn, ''At Arthur Grand, we do not condone or engage in any type of discrimination based of race, colour or religion.''

It added that an investigation was conducted which found a ''new junior recruiter'' was responsible for the ad.

''We conducted an internal investigation and discovered that a new junior recruiter at our firm was responsible for the offending job post. We have taken immediate action and terminated their employment for violating our policy,'' the company added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
united states virginia berkshire hathaway discrimination dallas texas local + 5 more
united states virginia berkshire hathaway discrimination dallas texas local + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out