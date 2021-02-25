US government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%
The economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the final three months of 2020 than first thought, ending a year in which the overall economy shrank more than it had in the past seven decades.
Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic health — grew at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, up from an initial estimate of 4% growth, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
The revision does alter the nation's annual GDP which shrank 3.5%, the largest decline since 1946 when the U.S. demobilised after World War II.
However, economists believe 2021 will see a significant rebound, helped by further government stimulus, more widespread distribution of vaccines and continued low-interest rate policies from the Federal Reserve.
Some expect GDP growth in the current quarter could top 9% and for the year, economists are forecasting GDP growth perhaps as high as 6%. That would be the fastest annual GDP growth since the economy expanded 7.2% in 1984 when Ronald Reagan was president.
The new forecasts represent a significant rebound in optimism in the past month as coronavirus cases have started to come down, sparking a big jump in retail sales.
“You have massive government stimulus, low interest rates from the Fed and the vaccine supply is growing,” said Sung Won Sohn, finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “The economy is beginning to fire on all cylinders.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High-definition, zoomable view of Mars captured by Nasa's Perseverance rover
- The US space agency on Wednesday released the first 360-degree panorama taken by Mastcam-Z, a dual-camera system equipped with a zoom function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US jobless claims fall to 730,000 but layoffs remain high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas lawmakers kick off investigation into deadly power blackout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China approves two more domestic Covid-19 vaccines, increasing number to 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci asks Americans to take whatever vaccine is available
- Dr. Anthony Fauci warns people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China celebrates official end of extreme poverty, lauds Xi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel, Bahrain leaders discuss Iran, possible vaccine plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai's Latifa urged UK police to reopen sister's kidnapping case: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' Covid vaccines in EU: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna expects $18.4 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their Covid-19 vaccine in new trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five things shaping Britain's financial rulebooks after Brexit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghanistan reports H5N8 bird flu on farm: OIE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox