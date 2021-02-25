IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
world news

US government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%

Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic health — grew at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, up from an initial estimate of 4% growth, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:16 PM IST

The economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the final three months of 2020 than first thought, ending a year in which the overall economy shrank more than it had in the past seven decades.

Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic health — grew at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, up from an initial estimate of 4% growth, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

The revision does alter the nation's annual GDP which shrank 3.5%, the largest decline since 1946 when the U.S. demobilised after World War II.

However, economists believe 2021 will see a significant rebound, helped by further government stimulus, more widespread distribution of vaccines and continued low-interest rate policies from the Federal Reserve.

Some expect GDP growth in the current quarter could top 9% and for the year, economists are forecasting GDP growth perhaps as high as 6%. That would be the fastest annual GDP growth since the economy expanded 7.2% in 1984 when Ronald Reagan was president.

The new forecasts represent a significant rebound in optimism in the past month as coronavirus cases have started to come down, sparking a big jump in retail sales.

“You have massive government stimulus, low interest rates from the Fed and the vaccine supply is growing,” said Sung Won Sohn, finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “The economy is beginning to fire on all cylinders.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states of america gdp revision
Close
This wind-carved rock seen in the first 360-degree panorama taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument shows just how much detail is captured by the camera systems.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU / AFP)
This wind-carved rock seen in the first 360-degree panorama taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument shows just how much detail is captured by the camera systems.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU / AFP)
world news

High-definition, zoomable view of Mars captured by Nasa's Perseverance rover

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • The US space agency on Wednesday released the first 360-degree panorama taken by Mastcam-Z, a dual-camera system equipped with a zoom function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
world news

US government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic health — grew at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, up from an initial estimate of 4% growth, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A server carries food for a customer at Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica, California. (AP)
A server carries food for a customer at Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica, California. (AP)
world news

US jobless claims fall to 730,000 but layoffs remain high

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:08 PM IST
The latest figures come as the job market has made scant progress in the past three months. Hiring averaged just 29,000 a month from November through January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Texas lawmakers kick off investigation into deadly power blackout

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Up to 48% of the state's power generation was offline at times last week. Utilities were ordered to cut power to prevent a larger catastrophe, Bill Magness, chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's grid operator, said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, a worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. China approved two new more COVID-19 vaccines for wider use Thursday, adding to its growing arsenal of shots: one from CanSino Biologics, and a second one from state-owned Sinopharm. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, a worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. China approved two new more COVID-19 vaccines for wider use Thursday, adding to its growing arsenal of shots: one from CanSino Biologics, and a second one from state-owned Sinopharm. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)(AP)
world news

China approves two more domestic Covid-19 vaccines, increasing number to 4

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The two newly approved vaccines are made by CanSino Biologics Inc and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Fauci announced the National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes of lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Fauci announced the National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes of lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

Anthony Fauci asks Americans to take whatever vaccine is available

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci warns people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, attendees applaud during a ceremony to mark the official end of extreme poverty in China held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing,(AP)
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, attendees applaud during a ceremony to mark the official end of extreme poverty in China held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing,(AP)
world news

China celebrates official end of extreme poverty, lauds Xi

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The propaganda apparatus has been linking national successes to Xi, including fighting the coronavirus, China’s rise as a technology creator and December’s successful lunar mission to bring back moon rocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa attends an event in Manama, Bahrain.(AP)
Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa attends an event in Manama, Bahrain.(AP)
world news

Israel, Bahrain leaders discuss Iran, possible vaccine plant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalised ties with Israel on Sept. 15 in part over shared concerns about Iran, in a deal forged by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum(AP)
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum(AP)
world news

Dubai's Latifa urged UK police to reopen sister's kidnapping case: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Latifa reportedly asked Cambridgeshire Police to refocus on the case of her sister Shamsa, now 39, who was captured aged 18 and has not been seen in public since.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A second official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Commission was worried about "ghost" vaccines.(AP)
A second official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Commission was worried about "ghost" vaccines.(AP)
world news

Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' Covid vaccines in EU: Officials

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Two officials with the bloc's executive European Commission estimated that around 400 million doses of "ghost" vaccine had been offered by fraudsters at a price of up to 3 billion euros ($3.67 billion).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.(HT Photo)
The Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.(HT Photo)
world news

Sri Lanka receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from India

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Sri Lanka's acting health minister Channa Jayasumana said 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine arrived on Thursday. He said the new batch was ordered under an agreement between the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka and the Serum Institute of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moderna has been aiming to ramp up production of the vaccine, its first and only revenue-generating product.(REUTERS)
Moderna has been aiming to ramp up production of the vaccine, its first and only revenue-generating product.(REUTERS)
world news

Moderna expects $18.4 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales in 2021

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Moderna said it was also in talks with the COVAX vaccine facility, co-led by the World Health Organization, to supply vaccine doses in 2021 and 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, US. (Reuters)
Vials of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, US. (Reuters)
world news

Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their Covid-19 vaccine in new trial

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:22 PM IST
"The rate of mutations in the current virus is higher than expected," Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said in an interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government is due to issue papers in the coming days outlining its approach to financial technology (fintech) and capital markets.(REUTERS)
The government is due to issue papers in the coming days outlining its approach to financial technology (fintech) and capital markets.(REUTERS)
world news

Five things shaping Britain's financial rulebooks after Brexit

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Here are five things set to shape the City of London financial hub following its loss of access to the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at a settlement in Russia.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at a settlement in Russia.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

Afghanistan reports H5N8 bird flu on farm: OIE

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
The virus killed 794 birds on the farm, with the rest of the 22,000-strong flock slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from the Afghan authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac