U.S., Iran exchange fire as Hormuz tensions persist

The U.S. and Iran exchanged fire again overnight, the latest in a series of skirmishes that has kept tensions high in the Strait of Hormuz. A worker raises the Iranian flag in central Tehran.

The U.S. military said it shot down four Iranian attack drones that had been launched toward the strategic waterway, which Iran has effectively shut down since early in the war and which the U.S. has made sporadic efforts to pry open.

The military said it also struck what it called surveillance and radar sites along Iran’s coast to diminish Tehran’s ability to launch further attacks.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is responsible for defending the regime and is enforcing the chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, said the confrontation began when it opened fire to stop four oil tankers from transiting the waterway without its permission.

After the U.S. attacked Iranian communications towers, Iran fired at Kuwait and Bahrain, the Revolutionary Guard said.

The U.S. military said it shot down seven Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at the two allies. Kuwait and Bahrain each issued alerts that they were under attack early Saturday morning.

The skirmishing was the latest outbreak of violence under a ceasefire struck two months ago by the U.S. and Iran. Saturday’s attack was the fourth on Kuwait in recent days.