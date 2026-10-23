'May go a little further': Trump warns of escalation in West Asia war; Iran threatens wider retaliation

“I'm doing what should have been done by other presidents. We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. In one way, people probably don't love it, but many people — many great patriots — really do. This should have been done a long time ago by other presidents. We've knocked the hell out of them, and we may go a little further,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said the US had “knocked the hell out of Iran” and argued that previous presidents should have taken similar action.

US President Donald Trump has warned of a further escalation in the war with Iran, saying he may “go a little further” to ensure Tehran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

“We're gonna have Iran finished very soon. One way or the other. It's almost insignificant to me which way,” he said.

In another video, speaking at a campaign rally at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump said the conflict with Iran would end soon, adding that the outcome would bring down fuel prices.

“It's going to be done very soon, and your gasoline prices and your oil is going to come tumbling down.”

The war with Iran, which began in late February, has led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and heightened tensions across West Asia, with ships coming under attack and civilians also being killed.

Tehran warns of wider attacks on civilian targets: Report Meanwhile, Iran has warned that if the US and Israel resume strikes on its territory, it will retaliate by targeting not only American military bases but also airports, pipelines and other civilian infrastructure in neighbouring West Asian countries, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Also Read | Mojtaba warned this would happen? Iran threatens US bases after blasting 7 ships, Hormuz in chaos

In the first phase of the war, Iran inflicted significant damage on US air bases, embassies and the headquarters of the US 5th Fleet in Bahrain. It also struck energy and industrial facilities in the United Arab Emirates, a major gas plant in Qatar, and airports in Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Tehran has warned that it would seek to inflict greater damage in any renewed round of fighting, at a time when stocks of air-defence interceptors needed by the US and Arab militaries to repel attacks have been running low, says WSJ report. Israel's interceptor supplies have also come under pressure.

Also Read | Iran claims it struck 4 oil ships in Persian Gulf, 3 others hit mines in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in an opinion piece in the Financial Times that renewed attacks “will put civilian lives and the wellbeing of all regional states and the global economy at great risk”.

Analysts estimate that Iran has hundreds to thousands of ballistic missiles, while US and regional officials believe Tehran has resumed limited production using stockpiled components and underground facilities.

These developments come as efforts to secure a peace deal remain deadlocked and the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.