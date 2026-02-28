US issues advisory for citizens in Pakistan amid ‘open war’ with Afghanistan: ‘Keep a low profile’

The United States issued an advisory for its citizens in Pakistan, asking them to remain alert and keep a low profile, in view of recent military confrontation with Afghanistan that has spiked the tensions in region since Thursday. Track updates on Pak-Afghan ‘war’ An army soldier stands guard at a deserted entry point at the Friendship Gate, following the exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, at the border crossing between the two countries, in Chaman, Pakistan February 27, 2026.(Photo for representation) (REUTERS)

The US mission in Pakistan said that military activities on account of ‘heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan’ has increased and security forces have increased their presence in major cities in response to potential terrorist threats.

“Law enforcement facilities, military installations, and major commercial centers remain likely targets for terrorist organizations. The U.S. Mission advises citizens to exercise caution when visiting these locations, particularly during peak hours,” the advisory said.

‘Be aware of your surroundings’ The US mission in Pakistan urged the citizens “to observe good personal security practices” and asked them to be aware of surroundings and avoid large crowds.

The mission also listed out the actions to be taken by the US citizens for their safety. Here is the list of precautionary measures that they have been asked to take:

Exercise caution and leave the area if you find yourself unexpectedly in the vicinity of military activities.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep a low profile and be aware of your surroundings.

Carry identification and cooperate with authorities.

Review the Country Security Report for Pakistan. Tensions rise after cross-border strikes Hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan peaked on Friday after the latter carried out air strikes over cities such as Kabul and Kandahar, saying that it had killed over 270 "Taliban regime members and terrorists" in the military action.

Pakistan resorted to air strikes, under the name Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, in response to Afghanistan's alleged “unprovoked firing” on Thursday. Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul on Friday, with Islamabad's defence minister declaring the neighbours at "open war" following months of tit-for-tat clashes.

The latest clashes jolted the fragile truce that had been in place since late last year, after Qatar mediated talks between the two South Asian neighbours.

However, Afghanistan's Taliban government has now indicated its willingness to hold negotiations.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and captured several others, while putting the death toll among Afghan troops at 13.