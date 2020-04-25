US may never restore WHO funds: Mike Pompeo

world

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 07:16 IST

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has said the Covid-19 pandemic shows the need to overhaul the World Health Organization, warning that Washington may never restore WHO funding. Pompeo told Fox News late on Wednesday there needed to be “a structural fix of the WHO” to correct its “shortcomings.” Asked if he was urging a change in leadership of the WHO, Pompeo replied: “Even more than that, it may be the case that the United States can never return to underwriting, having US taxpayer dollars go to the WHO.”

‘US trying to get virus sample from China’

Pompeo also said that the US is still trying to get an “actual sample” of the novel coronavirus from China as several questions related to the infection remains unanswered. “Frankly we are still trying to get an actual sample of the virus (from China). They have given us the breakdown of it,” Pompeo said. agencies