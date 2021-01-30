US military slams Chinese flights but says they posed no threat
The US military said on Friday that Chinese military flights in the past week in the South China Sea "at no time" posed any threat to a USNavy aircraft carrier strike group in the region but fit a pattern of destabilizing and aggressive behavior by Beijing.
"The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group closely monitored all People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and Air Force (PLAAF) activity, and at no time did they pose a threat to US Navy ships, aircraft, or sailors," the US military's Pacific Command said in a statement.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Chinese aircraft did not come within 250 nautical miles of the US Navy vessels.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Appeals court allows US to expel children alone at border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci sees Covid-19 vaccination for kids by late spring or the summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese national charged with conspiring to export US power technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US focused on dealing with Iran's advancement toward nuclear weapon: Sullivan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US State Secy speaks with Pak counterpart, discusses Daniel Pearl murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK coronavirus variant to become more dominant in US by early spring, says Fauci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China set to exceed WTO quota in biggest US corn buying spree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France's Macron says any new nuclear talks with Iran to be 'strict'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea rebukes opposition over report on nuclear plant in North Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not bound by treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons: Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy opposition right calls for elections to solve political crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood asked to undergo mental health evaluation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar, Blinken agree to build on solid foundation of India-US ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal's top court serves contempt notices to beleaguered PM Oli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump’s trade deal with China is ‘under review,’ White House says
- The trade deal Trump signed a year ago was one of his proudest accomplishments until the novel coronavirus spread from China to the US. Biden was able to cast the agreement as a sign Trump was too focused on his own political achievements, even as the world was on the brink of a deadly pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox