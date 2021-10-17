Home / World News / US missionaries kidnapped by armed gang in Haiti: Report
world news

US missionaries kidnapped by armed gang in Haiti: Report

Jennifer Viau, a spokeswoman for the US state department in Washington, said by email that “we’re looking into this.” The US embassy in Haiti did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours.
Haiti: In this Nov. 21, 2018 file photo, an armed civilian carries a weapon on during a shootout between rival gangs(File Photo / AP)
Haiti: In this Nov. 21, 2018 file photo, an armed civilian carries a weapon on during a shootout between rival gangs(File Photo / AP)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, the New York Times reported, citing security officials there. The kidnapping happened as the missionaries were leaving an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the Times said. They were abducted from a bus headed to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti, the report added, citing local officials.

Jennifer Viau, a spokeswoman for the US state department in Washington, said by email that “we’re looking into this.” The US embassy in Haiti did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

A spokeswoman for the Haitian police said she was seeking information on the issue. The report did not give details on the missionaries or their church.

A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas. Violence spiraled after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August that killed over 2,000 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haiti united states missionary activities kidnappers + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out