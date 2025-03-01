‘Trump Gaza’ video creators make shocking allegations against US President; ‘Don't want to be a propaganda machine'

“Trump Gaza” AI film video creators seemed to target President Donald Trump, stating that they do not intend to be a part of his “propaganda machine” and don't know how he got the clip. ‘Trump Gaza’ video creators, Vromen and Avital, now appear to regret the video, claiming that it was an experiment with an AI software called Arcana and that they had no idea how it reached the White House.(Truth Social/Donald Trump)

Speaking to NBC News, Israeli-born Solo Avital and American-born Ariel Vromen explained their film was intended to be humorous. In the widely shared video, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are shown sitting shirtless by a pool next to a huge golden statue of Trump in a ridiculous portrayal of Gaza. It also features bearded dancers in bikinis.

The AI clip presents the Gaza Strip as a glitzy resort with the US President's name plastered on it, which is very different from the reality of a war-torn nation where nearly 50,000 people have perished and 2.2 million have been uprooted. The video drew backlash from both Americans as well as Palestinians.

‘It was a joke’, say Trump's Gaza video creators

Even the creators of the video, Vromen and Avital, now appear to regret the video, claiming that it was an experiment with an AI software called Arcana and that they had no idea how it reached the White House.

Avital and Vromen are co-founders of EyeMix Visuals, a Los Angeles-based company that produces advertising and commercial content mainly using artificial intelligence.

The creators attempted to produce a video in eight hours as part of the AI software testing process. However, they hadn't chosen a topic until Trump revealed an odd notion for Gaza's future.

The two praised Trump's policy proposal to relocate Palestinians amidst the ongoing war and “level” the region in order to establish a “Rivera of the Middle East.”

“It was exactly the same minute that Trump was announcing this thing on TV, like, almost like in the background, you know, it was, ‘Hey, why don’t we do that? Let’s do a little satire,’” Avital told NBC.

Vromen claimed to have been in Las Vegas when Trump suggested his proposal, which served as the inspiration for the video's concept and design. “The idea was like, how Trump wants to turn Gaza into Vegas. We wanted to have an internal laugh about it. It was a joke.”

Vromen clarified that the purpose of the bearded dancers in the film was to ridicule Hamas members, pointing to Hamas' recent treatment of the dead Israeli hostages, which infuriated many Israelis.

Trump's Gaza video creators accuse Trump of stealing their content

Avital was shocked when they saw that Trump shared their video on Instagram and Truth Social without a caption.

He told NBC News that he was stunned when Trump would upload a video featuring “himself standing erected in the center of the city as a golden statue, like some sort of a dictator” and a footage of him “dancing with a woman that wasn't his wife in a club.”

The two lamented the fact that Trump did not give them credits or provided some background information.

The two accused Trump of using their video without proper permission.

“Trump has stolen our content because this was made by artists,” Vromen stated.