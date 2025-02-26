Trump breaks silence amid Philadelphia Eagles ditching White House invitation report; ‘They deserve to be…’

US President Donald Trump reacted amidst a report claiming that Philadelphia Eagles has rejected the White House invitation following their Super Bowl victory. Donald Trump speaks about inviting Eagles to White House. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

As the report sparked a massive buzz on social media, Trump stated the Eagles will receive an invitation to the White House to mark their recent win.

After Eagles defeated the Chiefs, several netizens speculated that the Eagles would decline the customary meeting with the President.

“They will be (invited). We haven't yet but we will be. I thought it was a great performance by then and absolutely they'll be extended that invitation,” Trump stated during a press conference in the Oval Office, asking his staff “do that right away”.

“We're going to do it sometime today. They deserve to be down here and we hope to see them,” he added.

The Eagles, however, wants to visit the White House this year, according to US media, despite the fact that they failed to appear for the meeting with the President when they won in 2018.

Earlier, The US Sun reported that Eagles had turned down a White House invitation.

Also Read: Travis Kelce's ‘devastated’ reaction revealed as Trump takes swipe at Taylor Swift after Eagles Super Bowl win

Know about White House custom

Earlier this month, the Eagles won their second Super Bowl after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22.

While it has been a custom since the 19th century, certain sports teams have utilized their visit to the White House to make a message in recent decades.

During Trump's first term in office, only New England Patriots of the four Super Bowl-winning teams visited the White House in 2017.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles did not visit the White House Following their 2018 victory.

After they skipped the event, the President stated that the players didn't share his belief that they should “proudly stand for the national anthem.”

Trump instead invited the Eagles supporters to a “celebration of the American flag”.

There were few noteworthy sporting visits to the White House under Trump. In 2018, he served McDonald's, Wendy's, and other fast food burgers to the Clemson University football squad.