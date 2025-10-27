3I/ATLAS update: Harvard scientist warns Manhattan-sized comet could be rare ‘black swan event’

A mysterious interstellar object identified as 3I/ATLAS is raising alarms among scientists, showing strange and unidentified behavior. This object, which is almost the size of Manhattan, was first discovered in July 2025 and has caught the attention of NASA and the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN). Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, nearly Manhattan-sized, exhibits strange behavior, prompting NASA and IAWN to launch an emergency probe for investigation. (NASA/European Space Agency via AP)(AP)

According to the NY Post, earlier this week, IAWN, which works with NASA, launched an emergency defense probe to study the object after it began behaving in ways never seen before. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has warned that the comet could be a “black swan event,” a rare and unpredictable occurrence with potentially massive consequences for humanity.

Harvard scientist raises the alarm

Loeb, who believes the object might be of alien origin, said data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope suggests 3I/ATLAS could weigh as much as 33 billion tons. “It’s at least a thousand times more massive than any other interstellar object we’ve seen,” he said, as reported by Newsnation. “The question is, why has such a giant object entered our solar system now?”

Strange and unnatural behavior

According to Loeb, 3I/ATLAS has shown several anomalies. It has an “anti-tail”, meaning a jet of particles that points toward the Sun instead of away from it, the opposite of what comets normally do. The object is also releasing a plume of nickel with no signs of iron, which scientists find highly unusual. Loeb noted that nickel tetracarbonyl, the compound being emitted, has only ever been seen in human manufacturing, not in nature.

Also read: What is 3I/ATLAS? All you need to know about interstellar object approaching Sun

Another mystery is the comet’s non-gravitational acceleration; it is speeding up and changing direction in ways gravity alone cannot explain. Its path will soon bring it close to Jupiter, Venus, and Mars, adding to scientists’ curiosity.

A Trojan horse or just a comet?

Loeb has compared the object to a “Trojan horse”, suggesting it might appear natural at first but could hide something artificial. It could even be a form of technology, possibly an alien probe conducting reconnaissance.

NASA’s position and what comes next

NASA officials have stated that 3I/ATLAS poses no immediate threat, but IAWN will continue monitoring it closely from November 27, 2025, to January 27, 2026. The comet will soon make its closest approach to the Sun, after which it may leave the solar system, or, as Loeb speculates, use the Sun’s gravity to change course. For now, the world watches and waits, hoping that 3I/ATLAS is just another cosmic visitor, not a “black swan event” with consequences beyond imagination.

FAQs

1. What is 3I/ATLAS?

3I/ATLAS is a newly discovered interstellar object roughly the size of Manhattan. It has shown unusual behavior, leading scientists to study whether it’s a natural comet or something artificial.

2. Why is 3I/ATLAS being called a ‘black swan event’?

Harvard scientist Avi Loeb used the term “black swan event” because the comet’s unusual traits could represent a rare, unpredictable event with huge implications for humanity.

3. Does NASA think 3I/ATLAS is dangerous?

NASA has said the comet does not pose any immediate threat to Earth, but the International Asteroid Warning Network is closely monitoring it to ensure safety.