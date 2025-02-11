4 FEMA employees fired over $59m payment to hotels to ‘house illegal migrants’

Four Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees have been fired for paying $59 million to hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The firings, which were first reported by Fox News, come after Elon Musk revealed on Monday that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) made the discovery about the “egregious payments.” Four FEMA employees have been fired over payments to NYC hotels for housing illegal migrants

“Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants,” the DHS said, per New York Post. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people.”

The DHS revealed that the FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts, and a grant specialist were fired after the Tesla CEO revealed that massive payments to luxury hotels in the Big Apple were uncovered by his department. “The DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants,” Musk, 53, wrote on X.

The richest man in the world rebuked the payment, noting that that “money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals!” adding that “a clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.” In response to Musk's post, FEMA's acting administrator Cameron Hamilton, said that the agency had suspended payments to New York City for housing migrants starting Monday, per the outlet.