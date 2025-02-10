Elon Musk claims FEMA 'violated law' by sending $59mn to luxury NYC hotels to lodge ‘illegal migrants’, Netizens react

Elon Musk, the head of DOGE, on Monday said that his department has found that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) transferred $59 million to upscale hotels in New York City last week to lodge “illegal migrants”. His statement comes amidst President Donald Trump's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants. Elon Musk's statement comes amidst President Donald Trump's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants.(Reuters)

Ina post on X, Musk alleged that FEMA breached the law by using the money for upscale lodging while it was intended for disaster relief. Additionally, he declared that a demand would be made to recover the money.

“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the [United States] President [Donald Trump]'s executive order. That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals,” the Tesla CEO wrote on X, stating that he will make a “clawback demand” to recover these funds.

Earlier, Trump claimed that there are “serious concerns of political bias” in FEMA, which led him to issue an executive order establishing a council to examine the agency.

Netizens react to Elon Musk's post

Several X users responded to Musk's post, with some asking questions about tax payers money, while others calling the money spent on illegal immigrants “absolutely outrageous”.

“Find the owners of these hotels also,” wrote one user.

“Absolutely outrageous! What about all of the American people who would benefit from this, say in North Carolina or California!! It’s American tax payer money, American tax payers should have a say!!!” a second user commented.

“I DEMAND AS A UNITED STATES CITIZEN AND TAX PAYER THIS STOP!” a third user said.

“Prosecute and set the example,” one more chimed in.

During CNN's “State of the Union,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that Musk's DOGE team got access to her department's data as part of an audit that she fully endorses. According to Noem, Trump gave Musk's group permission to access the DHS network, which contains sensitive data about people who have received disaster assistance.

Musk's group, which aims to cut federal expenditure, has come under fire for gaining unauthorised access to private information. This has sparked several lawsuits and privacy concerns. Musk has also implied that FEMA would be the subject of additional investigation, calling the organisation "broken." Noem stated that if the President gave her instructions, she would be in favor of FEMA adjustments.