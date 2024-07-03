4th of July fireworks: How and where to watch 2024 celebrations in Maryland & Virginia

The Fourth of July is a short distance away and the festivities are in the air. And a fireworks show is a must to celebrate the Independence Day of America. However, it can be difficult to pinpoint the exact scenic viewpoints to watch fireworks. In this article, we will explore the top scenic locations in Maryland and Virginia to watch the fireworks the right way. Fourth of July fireworks in Maryland and Virginia.

Fourth of July fireworks show in Maryland: Top locations to visit

Six Flags America Fireworks Celebration: Timing

Plan your day at Six Flags America for the celebration of the Fourth of July with their day-long activities including rides, slides, and entertainment and an evening filled with DJ parties. Conclude your day with a display of fun fireworks at 9:15 pm. The tickets for the three-day event from July 4 to July 6 are priced at $25 and offer VIP fireworks packages as well, as reported by NBC Washington.

Germantown Glory Concert and Fireworks: Timing

For the folks residing in Montgomery County, the concert will be a family-friendly option to celebrate Independence Day. There is no entry fee and the concert will start at 7 pm on July 4. Visit the South Germantown Recreational Park in Boyds with your picnic sets and enjoy food from vendors as you enjoy the lively performance by the Central City Orchestra. No pets and alcoholic beverages are allowed at the concert.

Rockville’s Independence Day Celebration: Timing

Enjoy the music era of the 80s and 90s covered by the band Uncle Jesse followed by the address from the mayor and council. As reported by NBC Washington, visit Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park (1800 Piccard Drive, Rockville, Maryland) by 7 pm and enjoy a performance by the Victorian Lyric Opera Company. There are parking lots available and everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and picnic sets to enjoy a comfortable evening. Fireworks will follow at 9:15 pm and there is no admission fee.

Frederick’s 4th: Timing

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Frederick County at Baker Park, Frederick, Maryland from noon to dusk. The two-stage set for the event will ensure family entertainment with rides, food, fireworks and more one and performances by Milk Mountain, Sons of Pirates, and 8 OHMS on the other. Wine and beer from three separate gardens will be available followed by an evening of fireworks. There is no admission fee for the celebrations.

Charles County Fairgrounds Fireworks

Station yourself at Charles County Fairgrounds (8440 Fairgrounds Road, La Plata, Maryland) by 10:30 pm on the Independence Day evening to celebrate with live music, food from vendors, rides for children and the must-show of fireworks. There is no admission fee to pay at the venue.

Fourth of July fireworks show in Virginia: Top locations to visit

Stafford County

Those looking to celebrate Independence Day with food trucks, DJ and lawn games can head to John Lee Pratt Park (120 River Road, Fredericksburg, Virginia) with fireworks at 9:30 pm. According to NBC Washington, the event is free for residents of Stafford County and for others, there is a charge of $10 for every car and $5 for every walk-in. A life performance by the Fredericksburg concert band is also scheduled at 6:30 pm.

Manassas’ Celebrate America

The historic downtown of Manassas will start its celebration at 3:00 pm at Manassas Museum Lawn, 9101 Prince William St. The fireworks will begin at 9:15 pm preceded by fun activities including kids’ rides, face paintings, and food from vendors. People interested can bring chairs, tables and blankets and station themselves on the Manassas Museum lawn.

Great Falls

Looking for farms to celebrate the Fourth of July? Head towards Turner Farm, 925 Springvale Rd., Great Falls in Virginia who are offering fun activities including inflatable rides, a climbing wall and a cornhole tournament at a donation of $20 per family and premium locations for fireworks at $150-$300. The farms will open at 6 pm and individuals can participate or volunteer for the tournament through their website. Fireworks will follow at 9 pm.

Fairfax: We Stand United

The Fairfax High School is celebrating Independence Day with historic home tours and parades at Fairfax High School, 3501 Lion Run, Fairfax. The evening shows will begin at 6:30 pm and fireworks at 9:30 pm. There is a space crunch in parking lots, however, people can park at Woodson High School and take a shuttle bus to the location of the fireworks, as reported by NBC Washington.

Great Meadow Independence Day Celebration

Head to 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains for a day full of activities priced at $50 per car in advance for up to six passengers and $60 at the gate. The Great Meadow is hosting their 35th annual Fourth of July celebrations which will start at 5 pm. Their award-winning fireworks with drones and will fire off at dusk. The day will kick off with an air show by the Flying Circus and lawn games for the family. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase or people can bring their picnic.