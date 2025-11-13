Adelita Grijalva family: Who is husband Sol Gómez? Know about her children, parents, and net worth

Adelita Grijalva won the election to join the United States House of Representatives as the representative for Arizona's 7th Congressional District in September 2025. She was finally sworn in by Mike Johnson on 12th November. Cheering for her was her husband, Sol Gómez, and their three children. Adelita Grijalva with her husband, Sol Gómez, and their three children,(Adelita Grijalva for Congress)

She succeeds her late father, the long-time Congressman Raúl Grijalva, and becomes the first Latina from Arizona in Congress.

Political roots and Family

Grijalva hails from a working-class Tucson family. Her grandfather arrived in the U.S. via the Bracero program in 1945. Her father, Raúl Grijalva, served in Congress for over two decades and became a fixture of politics in Arizona.

She resides in Tucson with her husband, Sol Gómez and their three children. Her personal biography emphasises service, community ties and continuity with her father’s work.

She graduated from Pueblo High School and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Arizona.

Grijalva's public-service career began in 2002 when she became the youngest woman elected to the TUSD Governing Board, serving for more than 20 years. During her time in TUSD, she stood out for her defence of the district's Mexican American Studies programme.

In 2020, she was elected to the Pima County Board of Supervisors and became the first Latina chair in 2023. She focused on housing affordability, climate resilience and education equity.

Grijalva's Net worth

While Grijalva’s public service credentials are well documented, independent financial data remains limited. However, Grijalva's election campaign financial summary, as per the FEC official site, shows 1.5 million total receipts.

According to the FEC, campaign filings show her authorised committee raised approximately US $1.6 million between April and October 2025.