'Welcome to Afghanistan': Shocking tourism promo urging Americans to visit the country goes viral

A shocking promotional video is circulating on Taliban-affiliated social media, urging American travelers to come to Afghanistan. The video showcases a blend of dark comedy, military visuals and picturesque views of the Afghan countryside. It begins with a provocative image: five armed Afghan men positioned behind three kneeling, hooded figures, imitating the format of extremist hostage recordings. Shocking tourism promo asking Americans to visit the country goes viral (X)

Abruptly, an Afghan yanks the hood away from a grinning Caucasian man who offers a thumbs-up and exclaims, “Welcome to Afghanistan!”

What does the video show?

In the video, a man does pull-ups on the barrel of a ruined tank, while another swims through a lake with an assault rifle. An M4 rifle labeled “Property of US Government” is shown, while an off-camera voice quips, “Oh, it’s not even on safety,” prompting laughter.

Western visitors are shown enjoying regional cuisine, dressing in traditional Afghan garb and receiving kind welcomes from the locals. The pictures aim to portray Afghanistan as a challenging yet hospitable destination.

Influencers contribute to disputes

American adult star Whitney Wright recently traveled to the country and shared pictures of herself there on Instagram in March, showing off her Afghan attire and holding a rifle at different tourist spots, The Daily Telegraph reported.

A few Afghan citizens criticized the Taliban for permitting her visit while prohibiting local women from employment, education and participating in public life, the report added. “This is fundamentally hypocritical,” one of them said.

In spite of attempts to alter Afghanistan’s worldwide perception, Western governments still warn against traveling to the nation. The US State Department issued a Level Four “Do Not Travel” advisory for Afghanistan because of the risks of terrorism, crime, and kidnapping. In 2021, the US embassy in Kabul closed, ending consular support for Americans who were there

The UK Foreign Office also advises citizens to avoid traveling to Afghanistan, referencing continuing civil unrest.

FAQs

Is it safe for US tourists to visit Afghanistan in 2025?

No. The US government currently advises against all travel to Afghanistan due to risks of terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest.

Who is behind the viral Afghan tourism video inviting Americans?

The video was shared on Taliban-linked social media accounts, though it was not officially released by the Taliban government.

Have any American influencers actually visited Afghanistan recently?

Yes. Influencers like Whitney Wright and Marian Abdi have visited and documented their trips, sparking controversy online.

What is the current US travel advisory level for Afghanistan?

The US State Department has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Afghanistan, citing extreme security concerns.