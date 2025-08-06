After Alligator Alcatraz, DHS plans a ‘Speedway Slammer’ in Indiana for the ‘worst of the worst’

The Kristi Noem-led Department of Homeland Security has laid out plans for the next Alligator Alcatraz. The DHS is reportedly planning to build a ‘Speedway Slammer’ detention facility in Indiana's Miami Correctional Facility. The facility, for the ‘worst of the worst’, will have an additional detention capacity of 1000 beds. An aerial view of a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," is seen located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport i(AFP)

Fox News on Tuesday cited sources to report that the new facility will be branded the ‘Speedway Slammer’.

“DHS says it will expand ICE detention capacity by 1,000 beds, will house some of the “worst of the worst” criminal aliens, and it will be in partnership w/ Indiana Governor Mike Braun,” the outlet's Bill Melugin posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Alligator Alcatraz is an immigration detention facility at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport inside Big Cypress National Preserve in Ochopee, Florida. The facility has an initial capacity of 3000 detainees, with plans to expand to 5000.

Talking about the new detention facility, Kristi Noem told Fox: “COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self-deport now using the CBP Home App.”

Indiana Governor Braun also backed the partnership between his administration and the DHS.

“We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership. Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states," he told the publication.