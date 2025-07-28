Foul play? Massive fire on Miccosukee Indian Reservation days after they join fight against Alligator Alcatraz

A massive fire broke out on the Miccosukee Indian Reservation in the Everglades. Videos of the flames reaching sky high are doing the rounds on social media. Authorities said 19 units were present at the scene to bring the fire under control, Image for representation(Pixabay)

The flames engulfed at least three houses, CBS News reported, with Miami-Dade fire authorities telling the publication that “multiple single-family houses [are] on fire”. People living there said the fire broke out around 8:30 pm.

As per MDFR 19 units are responding, and there are no reports of injuries thus far. They also said that while three houses were impacted, they couldn't confirm if they were destroyed in the blaze.

What caused the fire?

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire but said that at this moment they do not suspect foul play or criminal activity.

However, the timing of the fire is notable, since the Miccosukee Indians joined the fight against Alligator Alcatraz coming up in the Everglades, just some days back. They are looking to sue the United States federal and state agencies that constructed the detention center there.

The Miccosukees' fight against Alligator Alcatraz

The filing argues that the center's closeness to Miccosukee villages, ceremonial sites, as well as access to traditional hunting grounds, and “raises significant concerns about environmental degradation and potential impacts.”

William “Popeye” James Osecola, secretary of the Miccosukee tribal council, said “We are going to make sure that we fight this facility on whatever front is available to us,” adding that the lawsuit will “signify that the tribe will continue fighting to do what it’s always done, which is protect the land and save the land that saved us.”

He further detailed troubles they have been facing since construction work on Alligator Alcatraz began. He said that tribal members could not gather plants and roots for uses such as medicine. “Obviously, that’s not an option for us right now,” Osecola said, adding, “At the moment, it’s the first time we’ve ever seen gates like that there, so it’s very jarring for us.”

Fifteen active tribal villages reside inside Big Cypress National Preserve, nearby the facility, located within the Everglades.