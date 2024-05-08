AI dating coach app relying on ChatGpt making $190,000 per month

Imagine this: you’re navigating the labyrinth of modern dating apps, grappling with how to reply with a perfect, attention-grabbing response. Now, what if you had a trusty sidekick, an AI buddy, ready to whip up clever, flirty messages at the snap of your fingers? What you have to do is just upload the screenshot of your chat. Inside the $190k/month success of the AI dating coach(Representative Image)(Pixabay)

Vlad Verba, founder of an AI dating coach built on top of ChatGpt, is making $190,000 per month. The AI is nothing fancy; it's just a wrapper on top of the OpenAI's lovechild.

At first glance, it might sound like a storyline straight out of a sci-fi novel, but the numbers don’t lie. With a whopping 1.5 million downloads in just over four and a half months, this app has struck a chord with a niche. And here’s the kicker: it’s generating a jaw-dropping $190,000 in monthly revenue, with a net profit of $120,000.

The founder claimed he got the idea from the Tinder Subreddit.

He posted on Reddit saying, “The app has 1.5 million downloads in just 4.5 months, proving that there is a market for this niche, somewhat gimmicky product.”

How does the AI dating coach work?

It’s simple. You have a message on your preferred dating platform—be it Tinder, Bumble, Snapchat, or any other—and instead of racking your brain for the perfect reply, you simply screenshot it and upload it to the app and voilà, like magic, the AI cooks a witty, flirtatious response.

Sure, some might find the concept “slightly dystopian”, but the “idea is that this will make you better at flirting, get you more dates”. For many, it’s a godsend—a shortcut to overcoming the hurdles of modern dating, a digital Cyrano de Bergerac whispering sweet nothings into your ear.

While some might scoff at the idea of paying $7 per week for such a service, the numbers speak volumes.

“The idea of paying $7/week for a ChatGPT wrapper that helps you flirt was crazy to me. But it illustrates the fact that just because something is a wrapper, doesn’t mean it’s a bad business,” the founder said.

And despite the absence of traditional advertising channels like Facebook or Google ads, the app has flourished, thanks in part to its savvy utilization of platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and TikTok rivals like Rizz.