Alabama man arrested for brutally murdering wife, 2 children, niece and nephew in ‘horrific tragedy’

A man from Alabama has been accused of murdering 5 people, his victims including his wife, two children, his niece and nephew in Bibb County on Thursday. According to the court records, the man identified as Brandon Allan Kendrick II was arrested on five counts of capital murder for the deaths of five members of his family. The incident occurred just an hour after a birthday celebration at home. The accused identified as Brandon Allan Kendrick II murdered his wife and four children of the family.(PHOTO: BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Man shoots wife and 4 children in Alabama

Kendrick II was accused of murdering his wife and the four children of the family with a handgun just an hour after one of the children celebrated their birthday. The extended family has been raising funds at the fundraising site, GoFundMe identified the family members as Kelce Kendrick, the wife aged 24 years, and two children named, Kaleb and Kynil aged 6 and 2, respectively. The cousins were Colton aged 8 and Haley aged 6, as reported by The Mirror.

According to the claims, all the victims were shot in the head by a handgun after they returned from Colton’s birthday celebration. Kendrick II was not at the birthday celebrations as he was held at his pastor father’s home and he called his wife to hurry back home. The two cousins also were staying with family at the time as their mother was under surgery.

Here’s what the authorities have to say about murders

According to the reports, the police arrived at the scene after someone called emergency officials to inform them that a child had been shot. Official Wada said, “As officers are going, they are saying there are more children that have been shot.” He also said, “It’s absolutely horrible. It’s unimaginable what the family is going through, what the friends of the family are experiencing, what the community is feeling right now. It was just a horrific scene that even seasoned officers told me it is the worst thing they’ve ever seen.”The accused did not reveal any motive behind the murders when he was arrested.

The remaining extended family, Kelce’s uncle Eli Morrow and his wife, Brittany posted the fund online. She said, “We live 45 minutes away. I wish to God they had asked us to take them for the night. What we are struggling with the most, is that it was a last-minute decision to take them over there, it was never in the plan."

On the fundraising site, Kelce's uncle wrote, "We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that our niece, Kelse Kendrick, age 24, along with her two children, Kaleb Kendrick and Kynli Kendrick, lost their lives in this unimaginable event...Additionally, their cousins, Colton Daniels and Haley Daniels, were also victims of this horrific tragedy." GoFundMe is a crowdfunding platform that helps raise funds for various events.

The case is currently handled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.