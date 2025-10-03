Amazon offers $1 off per gallon of gas to Prime members in US just for a day. See who's eligible and other key details

Amazon has come up with a unique offer for its Prime members in the US. According to multiple media reports, Amazon Prime members in the US have been provided with a chance to save up some money today while refilling their tank. Prime members can get $1 off per gallon at approximately 7,500 participating gas stations that include BP, ampm, and Amoco locations, as per the company’s official website. Amazon is offering $1 off per gallon of gas to Prime members just for today. All you need to know.(REUTERS)

To avail the offer, the members will have to link their Amazon account to Earnify, BP's new loyalty app. After linking the account, one has to enter their phone number or use the Earnify app at the participating gas station.

What is Amazon's offer for Prime members?

“Save on your next fill-up, up to 35 gallons! Prime members can link their Amazon account to earnify™, and simply enter your phone number or use the earnify app at 7,500 bp, Amoco or participating ampm locations,” read the company’s official website.

Details about the Earnify account

As per Fox 8 News, company officials said an Earnify account is free to create and “automatically applies 5¢ savings as a baseline offer, 5¢ savings for Prime members and an additional 90¢ savings during the promotional period to total $1 off per gallon during this promotional period.”

Another report published by Komo News stated that “a recent poll said 47% of Americans surveyed are having a hard time affording basic essentials such as groceries.” The report further noted that “overall, inflation for food is up, coming in around 3.2% last month. While the inflation rate is down compared to 2022, prices are still rising.”

An article published by the Detroit Free Press reported that this offer is one-time use and only available on Friday, October 3. It also reported that the offer is applicable for up to 35 gallons of gas and is valid for all fuel grades.

