Amazon One Medical's inadequate staff fails to address patients' urgent care needs: report

After e-commerce giant Amazon acquired the primary care service One Medical, patients reported several issues regarding staff and healthcare facilities. In adequate staff at Amazon acquired, One Medical, oversight cases that required immediate attention.

Post-acquirement by the company giant, patients have been routed to a call centre to seek immediate consultations and facilities. However, they have complained that the staff is inadequate to serve the purpose and failed on many occasions to provide immediate care to patients.

Inadequate staff oversees the severe symptoms of emergency

As reported by The Washington Post, One Medical has shifted from a primary care service to a call centre, and the staff is hired by contractors. The selected personnel are trained for two weeks before they attend to patients, which can lead to severe consequences. A few leaked documents acquired by the Washington Post, which included an internal incident tracking spreadsheet dated February 19, reported that staff failed to provide immediate care to a patient who complained of a blood clot, pain and swelling rather they booked a future appointment for the patient.

The staff completely overlooked the urgent medical attention the patient required and went on to prove their inadequacy. They have also missed a dozen issues of missed blood pressure spikes, sudden bouts of stomach aches and blood in the patient’s stool. The internal documents reviewed by The Post found tracks of many such incidents by staff which required immediate action.

A former employee of the healthcare facility said, “a lot of things” were “slipping through the cracks” at One Medical.

Amazon’s acquisition of One Medical

Amazon acquired One Medical's healthcare facility in February 2023 in a $3.9 billion deal. Soon after, the company shocked its customers and employees by reducing the duration of appointments, eliminating free rides, and laying off employees.

The incidents of lack of attention to customers who required immediate care were recorded between February 19 and March 18, a year after Amazon’s acquisition.

The Washington Post reported that the medical care providing facility re-routed the elderly to a call centre in Tempe, Arizona.