Palm Springs fertility clinic issues key update after car bomb explosion: ‘All embryos are..’

The American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic issued a key update on social media after a car bomb exploded near its Palm Springs location on Saturday. The clinic, run by Dr. Maher Abdallah, said that while the facility was damaged, no staff members were hurt in what authorities are calling a possible ‘act of terrorism’. Debris covers the ground after an explosion on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, Calif.(AP)

One person died in the explosion, the mayor and police confirmed. ABC News cited law enforcement sources to report that at least five people were injured. Their identities have not been revealed yet.

Read More: Palm Springs explosion: Graphic photo showing human carcass surfaces, building windows shattered

Meanwhile, the clinic and its owners issued a statement on social media under the title ‘We. Choose. Hope’.

“This morning, an unexpected and tragic incident occurred outside our Palm Springs facility when a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building. We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected,” the statement read.

The clinic further added that it is ‘grateful to share that no members of the ARC team were harmed, and our lab—including all eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials—remains fully secure and undamaged’.

“We are heavily conducting a complete safety inspection and have confirmed that our operations and sensitive medical areas were not impacted by the blast.”

Read More: What caused the Palm Springs explosion? Loud boom heard near Desert Regional Medical Center

The ARC will be fully operational on Monday.

“We appreciate the incredible support from our patients and local community, as well as the swift action of Palm Springs Police, Fire, and emergency responders.”

Meanwhile, the city of Palm Springs said Saturday in a social media post that the explosion happened around 11 AM local time and that residents were being asked to avoid the area around North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive.