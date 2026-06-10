‘Americans want an H-1B pause’: US Senator Mike Lee after legal rebuke to Trump's $100,000 fee

"Americans want an H-1B pause, and they are going to get it, one way or another. Americans are tired of their country being used as a job bank for foreign nationals, their opportunities sold off to the lowest bidders," Mike Lee said in a post on X.

Lee's remark comes a day after a US federal court struck down US President Donald Trump's $100,000 fee calling it unlawful. Many tech companies in the US rely on the H-1B program to fill openings for skilled jobs.

US Republican Senator Mike Lee called for a pause on H-1B visa and said the Americans are tired of their country being used as a "job bank" for foreign nationals.

The ruling comes months after President Trump in September last year dramatically ratched up the H-1B fee application fee, saying it would protect American workers from losing their jobs to lower-paid foreigners. Indians make up around two-third of beneficiaries to benefit from the programme.

Also Read: US court strikes down Trump's ‘unlawful’ $100,000 fee for H-1B visa. What it means for Indians

However, the US court on Monday struck down the fees, siding with 20 states and ruling that the Trump administration exceeded its authority by raising the charge without congressional approval.

The US government said it would appeal the decision and expressed confidence that the order will be reversed on appeal.

Mike Lee's stance on H-1B visa Lee is among the leaders in the Republican establishment to have expressed resentment against the H-1B visa regime.

In August 2025, Lee joined Republican figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene and floated the possibility of a pause on issuing H-1B visas.

"Is it time to pause H1-B visas?" the Utah Senator wrote on X reacting to reports claiming Walmart accepting huge bribes to hire Indian tech workers while getting 'rid of' American tech works.

H-1B visa is a type of non-immigrant visa, meant to allow American companies to bring in people with technical skills that are hard to find in the US.

Also Read: Indian diaspora groups welcome court ruling striking down $100,000 H-1B visa fee

It allows employers to hire foreign workers who have specialized skills and a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent. The visa is valid for three years and can be extended for another three years.

Indian nationals account for a majority of the H-1B visas (over 70%), while the Chinese come second with around 12%.

(With inputs from agencies)