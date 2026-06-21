Anaconda shooting, active shooter reports: What's happening at Carmel's Sports Bar & Grill?

Update: The Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center has confirmed a shooting incident at Carmel's Sports Bar & Grill in Anaconda, Montana, on Saturday evening. Authorities said a suspect has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Anaconda, Montana, shooting reports. (Unsplash)

In a Facebook post, the agency stated, "An investigation is underway regarding a shooting incident that occurred at Carmel's Bar on the 600 block of East Third Street earlier this evening. A suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community."

The statement added, "Law enforcement will remain present on scene into the evening. Please avoid traveling to the area to allow officers to conduct a thorough investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

Meanwhile, some witness accounts circulating on social media have claimed that the restaurant's owner was shot during the incident. However, officials have not confirmed those reports.

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Initial report: Unconfirmed witness reports have surfaced alleging a shooting and active shooter situation at Carmel's Sports Bar & Grill in Anaconda, Montana. According to multiple accounts, the suspected shooter allegedly shot an individual inside the bar before fleeing the scene.

One witness wrote on Facebook, "To any friends in Anaconda get in your house now and lock your doors, we have another active shooter in Anaconda, just shot up the Carmels bar and owner… shooter is still at large. Lick n Load everyone stay safe."

Another added, "Hey everyone. We’re safe, there was an active shooter at a bar here in Anaconda and I have family and friends already ask you if we’re OK."

A third person reported, "Prayers for Anaconda. Please be safe Shooter is 6ft, blonde, flannel shirt, brown pants. Still at large. Officer's from Deer Lodge, Butte and Grantite County have been called. Shelter in place. Shooting happened at Carmels Bar."

Another person wrote, "The only thing known at this point is at least one shot at the bar. Mixed messages on if the actor shooter has been caught in Anaconda."

Authorities have not confirmed these reports or released official details regarding the incident at this time.