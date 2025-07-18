Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot saga: Ex-X CEO Linda Yaccarino's cheeky comment on ColdplayGate; ‘timeline is…’

The Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot saga, dubbed ‘ColdplayGate’, exploded after a viral Coldplay concert ‘kiss cam’ moment on Wednesday at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, which showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron embracing Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, sparking affair rumors. While the two are yet to issue a statement, several social media users are reacting to the scandal. Ex-X CEO Linda Yaccarino apparently reacted to the Andy Byron cheating saga(X and AP)

Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino seemed to be amplifying the buzz with a cheeky tweet on Thursday. “Timeline is absolute 🔥 today," she said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. While the 61-year-old, who stepped down from her position just days ago, did not mention the ‘kiss cam’ controversy in her tweet, her followers speculated her post was about the Andy Byron speculations.

“ I agree Queen!! Queen did you read about that one CEO cheated on his wife at a concert?? Literally like a soap opera!! 🔥🔥” one person wrote in the comment section.

“Only if you’re not the CEO of Astronomer or the head of HR….😉” another follower added.

The ColdplayGate Saga

During Coldplay’s Boston concert, Chris Martin’s kiss cam caught Byron, 50, and Cabot hugging each other.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Martin said, prompting Byron to duck behind a barrier and Cabot to hide her face.

Married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, with two children, Byron has led Astronomer since 2023. Cabot is the company's Chief People Officer since November 2024. She is married to Kenneth C Thornby.

Even famous fast-food brand Chipotle seemed to react to the ColdplayGate.

"and I oop," the Chipotle X page posted with a photo. The photo said: "It's okay to cheat on your Chipotle order if it's with Chipotle Honey Chicken."