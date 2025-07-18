Coldplay's first tweet amid Astronomer CEO Adam Byron-Kristin Cabot ‘cheating’ scandal sparks reactions: 'Ruined lives'

Astronomer CEO Adam Byron was seen hugging his company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert, when the kiss cam turned on the two, but they soon hid their face, prompting band frontman Chris Martin to remark that either the two were very shy or were having an affair. Coldplay's first post on the Boston concert, where Astronomer CEO was allegedly caught cheating (X)

The matter has since blown up on social media, though no official confirmation about whether the two (both married) were having an affair has been forthcoming.

Coldplay's post and fans' reactions

Amid this scandal brewing, Coldplay put up their first tweet, which was an image from the Boston show.

Several people flocked to the post, bringing up the alleged affair caught on camera. “Camera free zones should be implemented immediately due to security and safeguarding of marriages!,” one said, sharing a clip of the kiss cam moment.

“Ruined people's lives, man,” another commented. A third fan quipped jokingly if anything ‘memorable’ had taken place.

One user whipped out a pun, exclaiming,"Sounds like it was a great affair!"

Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, has now dropped her last name from her Facebook account. Amid this, one user also commented, “was so good it caused a divorce,” to which, another noted that there would be two divorces since Cabot is married as well.

A X user laughed at the ‘timing’ of the post, calling it a ‘great state of affairs’.

“Chris Martin: ‘Lights will guide you home…’. CEO: ‘Not anymore,’" quipped another.

Several people took screenshots of the moment the kiss cam had focused on Byron and Cabot, with one saying they would make it their Microsoft Teams background, and another adding the ‘Open to work’ hashtag on the couple's image. Yet another, juxtaposed the photo with an image of the concert and commented, “A Sky Full of Stars” – a tip of the hat to a Coldplay song.

Amid the social media buzz, Byron has disabled commenting on his LinkedIn posts.