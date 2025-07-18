‘Wouldn’t be caught': Andy Byron namesake's statement goes viral amid Kristin Cabot ‘cheating’ row

A namesake of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron issued a statement after social media users commented on his LinkedIn posts amid the Coldplay ‘cheating’ saga involving the company's HR Chief, Kristin Cabot. “No, this isn't me,” Byron, who is a Stylo Motion Design, said in the post on LinkedIn. He also changed his bio to: “NOT THE GUY FROM THE COLDPLAY GIG!!”. Andy Byron's namesake issued a statement amid the Coldplay 'cheating' row(X)

“No, this isn't me. I wouldn't be caught dead at a Coldplay concert… I'm the Andy Byron who makes videos for big screens, not the one who gets caught on them. If you want to make video content that goes viral for the right reasons, let's connect 😂” the CEO's namesake wrote.

This comes as Coldplay's Wednesday concert in Boston caused controversy. One viral clip on social media shows frontman Chris Martin unintentionally calling out a man and woman, who were seen on the ‘kissing cam’, embracing each other. The two were identified as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.

When the camera focused on them, the two quickly moved away and hid their faces. Chris Martin quipped, "Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Byron and Cabot are now facing flak on social media, with users alleging ‘cheating’ and ‘affair’. The Astronomer CEO is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York. Neither Byron nor Cabot appears to have addressed the affair allegations yet.

Peter Enis of CBS News reported that Byron has apologized amid the row. The reporter posted a screenshot of what appears to be a statement from the exec.

“I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused,” the alleged statement reads.

“This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process,” it adds.

We cannot verify the authenticity of the reported statement as of yet.