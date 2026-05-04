Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni innocent or not? New claim emerges amid Nancy Guthrie probe, ‘it’s pretty terrible’

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie progresses, speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding the 84-year-old continues. Although Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has exonerated the family in this matter, numerous social media users remain focused on those nearest to Guthrie in search of explanations.

Nancy Guthrie update: No evidence links Nancy's daughter Annie and her spouse to her disappearance, according to independent commentator Brian Entin.(X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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A recent unverified claim introduced an additional complication to the case of Nancy's disappearance, with online discussions centering on a purported financial disagreement that occurred shortly before she went missing.

Independent online commentator Jonathan Lee Riches asserted on X that Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, had reportedly requested money from her before her disappearance. In a subsequent post, he further alleged that Nancy declined their request.

There has been no public release of evidence to substantiate the claim, and neither law enforcement agencies nor reputable news organizations have independently verified that any financial discussions occurred.

Now in an interview, Brian Entin from NewsNation has told Parade that he has not encountered any proof to substantiate these theories, especially concerning Annie and Cioni.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's what Brian Entin said on Annie and Cioni's innocence: ‘it’s pretty terrible’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what Brian Entin said on Annie and Cioni's innocence: ‘it’s pretty terrible’ {{/usCountry}}

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Entin informed Parade that he has contacted Annie and her spouse in an attempt to secure an interview, but he has not had "any luck."

“The sheriff has made it clear that they are not suspects, that they’ve been cleared, so I think we just have to go on that,” Entin said. “I’ve never seen any evidence that anyone in the family is involved.”

“I feel bad for them, honestly. You think about the disappearance of Nancy—Annie’s mom— and then to be raked over the coals like that on the Internet…it’s pretty terrible,” he added.

Nancy Guthrie case update

Annie and Cioni were the final two persons to see Nancy before her alleged abduction. As reported by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy used an Uber to reach their residence, which is approximately 10 minutes from her own home, for dinner on Saturday, January 31. At around 9:45 p.m. local time, Tommaso transported Nancy back to her house.

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Following that moment, the events that transpired within Nancy’s home remain unclear. The FBI has released video footage depicting an armed individual wearing a face mask on Nancy’s front stoop on the night of her disappearance. However, this individual has not yet been identified and no suspect has been named or identified so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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