Annie Guthrie, husband Tommaso Cioni, or Savannah visiting Nancy Guthrie's house? Barricade sparks buzz; ‘I wonder…’

Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found after her family reported the 84-year-old missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Now, in recent developments, barricades were reportedly put up along the road where her house in the Catalina Foothills is located.

Report of the barricades being set up sparked buzz about a possible visit from family members. “I wonder if that barricade was set up in anticipation of the Guthrie family visiting their mother’s home soon,” a person asked on X, in a post that has been viewed over 19,000 times.

Many appeared to agree, saying that the original poster had made an ‘excellent point’. Another added, “It is possible, but I have to believe that it is related to the big trash trucks having issues, as well as Fire Trucks, trying to make it through!!”.

Also Read | Megyn Kelly raises suspicion on Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni amid Nancy's disappearance, 'there's no reason to be…'

Notably, the Guthrie family has been in the public eye since the octogenarian's disappearance. Guthrie has three children – TODAY show host, Savannah, and siblings Annie and Camron. They have been seen in many videos, appealing for their mother to be returned.

Guthrie family in focus Savannah's net worth and earnings were also in focus after alleged ransom notes were sent in the case. Meanwhile, Camron – a former Air Force member – had a brief brush with media attention as well, even as information on the brother remained scarce. However, the maximum scrutiny was directed towards Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni.

This is because Guthrie had dinner with Annie the night she is believed to have been taken from her home. After dinner, she was reportedly dropped off home by son-in-law Cioni, which made him the last person to see her before she was taken. Initially, a former News Nation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield had claimed that Cioni was a suspect in the case.

However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the investigation.

Are Guthrie family members going to Nancy Guthrie's house? Despite the online claims, there is no indication that the Guthrie family members are going to the 84-year-old's house. As many pointed out, the barricades could have been put up for easier movement of traffic, given the massive media presence there as interest in the case continues to grow. News agency AFP also noted that the road was turned into a one-way lane for faster movement of traffic.

While authorities do not have any suspect in the matter yet, the FBI had released the description based off the doorbell video footage which showed a man in a ski mask. As per the bureau, the suspect is a man who is approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 tall with an average build.