Another Indian student tragically dies in US, Sai Surya Avinash Gadde drowns at Barbervilley Falls in New York

In a heartbreaking incident, another Indian student was found dead in United States after the independence day weekend. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a 24-year-old Indian student reportedly drowned at Barberville Falls in Albany, New York. Indian Embassy in New York confirmed the tragic news of Telugu student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde's death in United States.. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Who was Sai Surya Avinash Gadde?

Sai Surya Avinash Gadde was a student at Trine University, was found dead on July 7. He was originally from Telangana and met with this tragic accident while visiting the falls during the July 4th long weekend.

Indian Embassy in NY pays tribute

Indian Embassy in New York confirmed the tragic news, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a student at Trine University, who drowned on 7th July at Barbervilley Falls, Albany, NY.”

They are providing providing necessary assistance, including issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the transportation of Avinash's remains back to India.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," embassy posted.

According to local media reports, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office stated, multiple crews responded to the scene after “two men swimming got into trouble”. One of them was rescued by a good Samaritan, but Avinash succumbed, per the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office. The state dive team was one of the crews on the scene. The circumstances surrounding his drowning are still under investigation by the local authorities.

Worrying trend of Indians being killed in US

This latest incident is part of a worrying trend of sudden deaths involving Indian students in the U.S. Last month three Indian students' lost their lives in a ghastly car accident in Alpharetta, Georgia. Two others were critically injured. Another young Indian student from Hyderabad was reportedly killed in firing at a grocery store in Houston in the United States.