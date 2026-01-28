Anthony Kazmierczak's health: All on Ilhan Omar attacker's spine issue, Parkinson’s and ‘heavy medication’

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unidentified liquid during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis. The suspect, identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, was taken into custody and charged with third-degree assault. Suspect Anthony Kazmierczak shouts at U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after spraying an unidentified liquid in her direction, during a town hall meeting days after a man identified as Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal immigration agents trying to detain him, in Minneapolis, (REUTERS)

The incident occurred while she was addressing a gathering in Minneapolis, Minnesota, about the ongoing protests against ICE.

What we know about Anthony Kazmierczak's health Details regarding Anthony Kazmierczak continue to surface after Tuesday's attack. However, a neighbor told the New York Post that he is a “pretty conservative guy” who “doesn’t like Omar.”

According to Brian Kelly, Kazmierczak had requested him to look after his dog as he was going to attend the event.

“He said, ‘I’m going to this Omar thing.’ I’m like, Omar what? He said ‘This town hall thing.’ And he said, ‘I might get arrested,’” she told the POST. “I figured it was nonsense. He wasn’t going to do anything stupid.”

Kelly mentioned that Kazmierczak is “heavily medicated” due to a car accident that impacted his spine nine years prior and that he suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Anthony Kazmierczak's social media profile and DUI convictions Kazmierczak has previously shared political content on social media through a profile named 'Andy', which includes critiques of the Biden administration, the UK Independent reported.

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk last September, he altered his Facebook profile picture to feature Donald Trump at a Turning Point USA event, and subsequently, his widow, Erika Kirk.

In 2022, he also posted a message attributing ‘rampant crime’ in Minnesota to attorney general Keith Ellison, urging for his removal.

Additional posts depict Kazmierczak with his dog, one of which includes the Israeli flag, as well as posts that seem to endorse the conflict in Ukraine.

He has two previous DUI convictions, according to court documents examined by CNN. He even got married and divorce twice.