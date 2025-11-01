Anti-Indian move? Trump govt's new ad targets foreign workers over H1-B visa abuse, ‘American Dream stolen’

Amid crackdown on illegal immigration, the Trump administration's Department of Labor in a new campaign video on social media accused businesses of exploiting the H-1B visa program by hiring foreign workers to replace young Americans, specifically pointing to India as the system's largest beneficiary. The Trump administration's Labor Department launched a campaign against H-1B visa abuse, accusing businesses of replacing young Americans with foreign workers.(AP)

“Young Americans have had the American Dream stolen from them, as jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa,” the department mentioned in the post.

“Under the President of the United States and Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer leadership, we’re holding companies accountable for their abuse and recapturing the American Dream for the AMERICAN PEOPLE,” it stressed, highlighting Trump's priority.

Also Read: US denies B1/B2 visa to Indian techie with ₹1 crore salary, 8-month-old daughter ‘in less than a minute’

Trump govt launched Project Firewall

In September 2025, the Labour Department launched “Project Firewall,” a program that examines H-1B visa compliance. The goal of the program is to prohibit companies from hiring lower-paid foreign workers for tech and engineering jobs in place of American workers.

H1-B visa: Ad highlights American Dream and Indians hiring

The post's accompanying 51-second video contrasts stark present data with images of the American Dream from the 1950s, including suburban homes, manufacturing plant floors, and contented families.

It asserts that Indians receive 72% of H-1B visa applications. Hailing Trump and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer for their preference to US hiring, the ad narrates, “For generations, we’ve told Americans that if they work hard enough, they can achieve the American Dream. But many young Americans have had this dream stolen from them.”

Trump's America First dream

As politicians and bureaucrats permitted businesses to misuse the H-1B visa, the department stressed that foreign workers took their jobs. It, however, added that Trump is now giving young Americans a fresh start.

In the end, the ad said that the US is reclaiming the American Dream for the American people with the help of Project Firewall to hold businesses responsible for “H-1B abuse” and make sure they give preference to Americans during the hiring process.

With a revived emphasis on local employment, visa checks, and labor market nationalism, the new advertisement is the most recent indication that Trump's second term administration is renewing his “America First” jobs strategy.

Project Firewall, according to officials, will entail extensive audits of businesses accused of underpaying or displacing US workers through the use of H-1B visas.