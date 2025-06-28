Anti-Iran war protest in Washington, DC today? Here's what we know about national march

Following President Donald Trump announced US airstrikes on Iran, a coalition of anti-war, Iranian, and Palestinian organisations came together to call for a national protest in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 28. But with a ceasefire now in place, organizers have announced that the mass mobilization is being suspended for now. Large-scale barricades were set up around the White House and the U.S. Treasury building amid rumors of a national march protest on June 28.(REUTERS)

While the march has been postponed, the organizers have said they are on high alert and will remobilize if the conflict escalates again.

What did protesters demand?

The national march was meant to gain national attention in light of tensions looming large in the Middle East. Protesters were set to demand an immediate cessation of US military action against Iran and an end to US support for Israel's military operation. Many feared the bombing was a misguided aggression that could escalate into a larger and deadlier war.

Who was behind the ‘Stop the war’ protest?

The protest was being organized by the ANSWER Coalition, National Iranian-American Council, Palestinian Youth Movement, The People’s Forum, CODEPINK, Democratic Socialists of America among many other organizations.

The coalition was calling for a massive turnout to deliver a clear message to the White House: Stop the war before it spreads.

However, videos on social media show construction crews erecting large anti-scale barricades around the White House and the US Treasury building. Netizens suggest the barricades and security could be related to July 4 celebrations; others speculate about the National March protest.

Donald Trump announced ceasefire

Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Truth Social. “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”

“During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” Trump added.