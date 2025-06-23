Anti-Trump 'No More War' protests: List of states and cities to host demonstrations

Amid rising tensions following the US military strike on Iran, the 50501 movement and other activist groups are planning "No More War" protests across the country on Sunday. This comes after President Donald Trump’s announcement on Saturday evening, when he revealed that the US had attacked Iranian sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The strike marks the first US intervention in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. Anti-Trump 'No More War' protests are being organised nationwide following a US military strike on Iran. (Photo by Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

List of states to witness Anti-Trump ‘No More War’ protests

The 50501 movement, which advocates for 50 protests across all 50 states, is today mobilizing activists for "No More War" protests. Posts shared by various 50501 factions and other activist groups, including the Answer Coalition, highlight multiple cities and states nationwide where these demonstrations will take place. According to Newsweek, these states and cities include:

Asheville, North Carolina

Baltimore

Cincinnati, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Los Angeles

Louisville, Kentucky

Manchester, New Hampshire

Milwaukee

New York City

Phoenix

Providence, Rhode Island

Richmond, Virginia

San Marco, Texas

Seattle

Springfield, Missouri

Washington, DC

More protests can be announced in other states and cities later in the day.

Another set of anti-Trump protests planned in July

Another wave of national anti-Trump protests is set to take place across the U.S. on July 17, organized under the banner Good Trouble Lives On. The demonstrations are inspired by the legacy of civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis.

These protests are being planned across the US in various cities such as New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, with people invited to “March in Peace, Act in Power."

The protests, outlined in their downloadable "Host Toolkit" for organizers, have three main objectives. These goals wish to put an end to “the extreme crackdown on civil rights by the Trump administration," "the attacks on Black and brown Americans, immigrants, trans people, and other communities," and "the slashing of programs that working people rely on, including Medicaid, SNAP, and Social Security."