Ark Investment Management chief Cathie Wood sells $47.9 million of crypto stock

Cathie Wood, chief of Ark Investment Management, sold $47.9 million of a crypto stock over the past week after it surged 37% over the past month, as per The Street. Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, speaks during an interview.(Reuters)

2025 has been a year of highs and lows for Wood. Her investments saw good rallies when Trump was to take over as POTUS earlier this year. Given that Trump's relationship with Elon Musk was blossoming at the time, Wood's bets on Tesla, her biggest, rallied.

But when the Trump-Musk relationship fell out, starting around March-April 2025, and tech stocks faced a slump, Wood's investments also suffered. As of July 3, the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) is 23.4% year-to-date, taking over the S&P 500’s 6.8% gain.

Investment strategy

Woods’ primary strategy for buying shares has always been to target emerging tech companies in sectors like artificial intelligence, blockchain, biomedical technology and robotics. These companies, according to her, have the potential to reshape entire industries altogether. However, their volatility still poses higher risks of fluctuations in Ark's funds’ values.

"During the current turbulent transition in the U.S., we think consumers and businesses are likely to accelerate the shift to technologically enabled innovation platforms including artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, blockchain technology, and multiomics sequencing," Wood said in a letter published to her investors in late April where she tried to allay fears of the economy slipping into a recession in 2026.

According to ETF research firm VettaFi, Ark Innovation ETF witnessed $2.1 billion in net outflows over the past 12 months through July 3 and $43 million has exited the fund in the past five days.

Sale of crypto stock

Wood’s ARK funds sold 137,075 shares worth $47.9 million from June 30 to July 2. Despite this sale, the company still ranks second in Ark Innovation ETF’s holdings. The company recently launched its new payment service called Coinbase Payments, which allows 24/7 USD Coin (USDC) transactions. The platform has garnered interest from retailers like Amazon and Walmart and is currently already in use by Shopify.

By Stuti Gupta