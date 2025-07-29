Arkansas Devil's Den murders: Latest update on killer as police sketch released

Arkansas police have released a composite sketch of the man wanted for questioning in the double murder during the weekend. Cops noted that the assailant was most likely injured when he attacked and killed the married couple who were out hiking with their daughters. Arkansas police said the suspect was most likely injured when he attacked the couple on the Devil's Den trail.(X/@ARStatePolice)

The composite sketch was released on Monday night after the killer took the lives of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. Their daughters, aged 7 and 9, are not hurt and are being looked after by their family.

What does the police sketch show

The police sketch does not give much away except for the fact that the man was wearing a baseball cap and was reportedly in the park on Saturday.

Authorities did not provide a possible motive behind the crime, or how it was carried out.

Along with the sketch, authorities in a statement said the suspect “likely sustained an injury while attacking the couple.”

Authorities have asked the public to contact them with any tips and those who visited Devil's Den on Saturday are being urged to check their phones in case the man has been photographed on any of the devices.

Officers have described the suspect as a white male wearing dark shorts, a dark ball cap, sunglasses, and fingerless gloves. He was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan with a license plate partly covered by tape.

The car, possibly a Mazda, may have been traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220.

“We’re just really hoping that anybody who captured any video or pictures or anything suspicious, just let us know,” the state police spokesperson said, adding, “We’re investigating any and all tips that we get.”

The FBI Little Rock field office is assisting in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Brink family in a statement said “Clinton and Cristen died heroes protecting their little girls, and they deserve justice. They will forever live in all of our hearts.”

(With AP inputs)