Devil's Den murders: Manhunt underway in Arkansas after couple slain while hiking with two daughters

A couple camping with their young daughters was gunned down in broad daylight at Devil’s Den State Park on Friday. Arkansas State Police waited over six hours to issue any public warning. As reported by 5News and The New York Post, Clinton Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristen, 41, were shot and killed around 2:30 pm local time while hiking in northwest Arkansas. Their two daughters - both under 10 - witnessed the attack. The girls were unharmed physically but taken into state custody after emergency crews arrived and found both parents dead at the scene. Clinton and Cristen Brink were killed in front of their two daughters.(X@NotTheirScript)

Devil’s Den murders: Arkansas police delayed public alert

Despite the double murder, police did not release any details to the public until 8:40 pm. Earlier in the afternoon, local journalists had spotted police tape and cruisers near the campground, but officers refused to explain what happened and ordered the reporters to leave, per New York Post. Arkansas State Police later claimed the delay was due to the park’s remote location, poor cell service, and the time needed to confirm details.

The warning and investigation were delayed because “the terrain is rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service. It took time for our special agents to arrive on scene, locate witnesses, conduct interviews, and collaborate information, so we released the appropriate information,” an ASP spokesperson told 5News.

Manhunt underway for killer

The suspect, who has not been identified, was last seen driving a black four-door sedan with tape over the license plate, per the outlet. Witnesses described him as a man of medium build, wearing dark pants, fingerless gloves, a red cap, and a long-sleeve shirt rolled up at the arms. Investigators have not confirmed a motive.

The Brinks had moved recently to the area. Their two daughters are now in the care of state authorities. Arkansas officials said safety patrols have been stepped up at all state parks, but locals are still shaken.

