Atlantic Station shooting: Incident on 18th Street leaves multiple injured; APD gives first details

A shooting at the Atlantic Station neighborhood of downtown Atlanta, Georgia on Monday afternoon left at least one dead and multiple people injured. Representational. (Unsplash)

The City of Atlanta Police Department confirmed that the shooting happened in the area of 230 18th Street Northwest in Atlantic Center. However, the shooting did not take place on the property of the Atlantic Center shopping complex there, APD confirmed to 11ALive.

Deputies with the Atlanta Police Department found multiple victims when they responded to the shooting on 18th Street. One of the victims was found dead on the scene, APD confirmed. The current condition of the injured is not known.

This story is being updated.