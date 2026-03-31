Atlantic Station shooting: Incident on 18th Street leaves multiple injured; APD gives first details
Shooting in Atlanta’s Atlantic Station area left one dead and several injured; police say it occurred nearby, not on the shopping complex property.
A shooting at the Atlantic Station neighborhood of downtown Atlanta, Georgia on Monday afternoon left at least one dead and multiple people injured.
The City of Atlanta Police Department confirmed that the shooting happened in the area of 230 18th Street Northwest in Atlantic Center. However, the shooting did not take place on the property of the Atlantic Center shopping complex there, APD confirmed to 11ALive.
Deputies with the Atlanta Police Department found multiple victims when they responded to the shooting on 18th Street. One of the victims was found dead on the scene, APD confirmed. The current condition of the injured is not known.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More