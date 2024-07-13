 August 2024 US visa bulletin: Slight progress in EB-2 and EB-3 for Indians, with barely any glimmer of hope otherwise - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi
August 2024 US visa bulletin: Slight progress in EB-2 and EB-3 for Indians, with barely any glimmer of hope otherwise

ByAshima Grover
Jul 13, 2024 06:07 PM IST

EB-1 category for India remains at February 1, 2022. Minimal advancement witnessed in EB-2 and Eb-3 preferences across the August visa bulletin.

USCIS has released the US Visa Bulletin for the upcoming month of the year. However, the August chart doesn't offer enough rays of hope after months of minimal advancement across categories. Despite just one month remaining in the fiscal year, the August bulletin has slightly reflected some upward progress in the EB-2 (Advanced Degree Professionals) and EB-3 (Skilled Workers) categories for India. Other than that, employment-based categories hold a stagnant path. 

The USCIS has released the August 2024 US Visa Bulletin. (FILE IMAGE)
The USCIS has released the August 2024 US Visa Bulletin. (FILE IMAGE)

Meanwhile, the cutoff date for EB-1 India remains stuck at February 1, 2022, indicating that applicants will face significant delays before their priority dates match the current timeline. 

Key Takeaways of August 2024 US Visa Bulletin

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) August Bulletin lays down the strict protocols, using official jargon to distinguish between “dates for filing” and “final action dates.”If you wish to proceed with the application procedure, your priority date must either fall on or before the cut-off date listed against your country's visa category. 

While the former determines the application's eligibility timelines, the latter highlights the estimated time for your application's approval. 

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-based categoryIndiaChinaMexicoPhilippines
1stFebruary 1, 2022November 1, 2022CC
2ndJuly 15, 2012March 1, 2020March 15, 2023March 15, 2023
3rdOctober 22, 2012September 1, 2020December 1, 2021December 1, 2021
Other WorkersOctober 22, 2012January 1, 2017January 1, 2021May 1, 2020
4thJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)December 1, 2020December 15, 2015CC
5th Set Aside Rural (20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Umexmployment (10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%)CCCC

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-based categoryIndiaChinaMexicoPhilippines
1stFebruary 8, 2022January 1, 2023CC
2ndJuly 22, 2012June 1, 2020March 22, 2023March 22, 2023
3rdNovember 1, 2012July 1, 2021February 1, 2023January 1, 2023
Other WorkersNovember 1, 2012June 1, 2017January 8, 2021May 15, 2020
4thFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
5th Unreserved (Including C5, T5, I5, R5)April 1, 2022January 1, 2017CC
5th Set Aside (Rural - 20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside (Infrastructure - 2%)CCCC

Family-based Applications:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsored categoryIndiaChinaMexicoPhilippines
F1October 22, 2015October 22, 2015May 8, 2012March 1, 2012
F2ANovember 15, 2021November 15, 2021February 1, 2021November 15, 2021
F2BMay 1, 2016May 1, 2021July 15, 2004October 22, 2011
F3April 1, 2010April 1, 2010March 1, 2000September 8, 2002
F4January 22, 2006August 1, 2007February 9, 2001February 1, 2004

Dates for filing family-based visa applications:

Family-sponsored categoryIndiaChinaMexicoPhilippines
F1September 1, 2017September 1, 2017April 1, 2005April 22, 2015
F2AJune 15, 2024June 15, 2024June 15, 2024June 15, 2024
F2BJanuary 1, 2017January 1, 2017May 1, 2005October 1, 2013
F3January 1, 2011January 1, 2011June 15, 2001November 8, 2003
F4June 15, 2006March 1, 2008April 30, 2001April 1, 2006
