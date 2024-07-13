US President Biden's press conference on mental acuity draws 25.1 million viewers

US President Joe Biden’s press conference aimed at addressing questions about his age, mental acuity and future as the Democratic candidate drew an audience of at least 25.1 million viewers, according to Bloomberg. President Joe Biden's news conference addressing doubts about his candidacy garnered 25.1 million viewers in the lead up to the US presidential election nominations (AP)

Data from Nielsen shows that it attracted 24.2 million viewers on eight cable and broadcast networks. When smaller news stations such as NewsNation and Newsmax are added, the number is estimated to be even higher.

The conference was a crucial moment for Biden to restore faith in party members, donors and voters after questions arose about his ability to run for President after his performance in a debate with Donald Trump on June 27.

Though he continues to face pressure within his party to withdraw, he is remained insistent on contesting as the Democratic nominee.

During the conference he also addressed his recent gaffes at a NATO summit where he referred to Ukrainian president Zelensky as Putin. He also mixed up Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican party candidate Trump.

The debate and the NATO summit one after the other have created concerns that the 81 year old President is no longer to fit to run for the post.

The otherwise normal event, drew in almost as many viewers as Biden's two previous State of the Union addresses, which had pulled in 27 million viewers. The debate between Donald Trump and Biden had garnered over 51 million views as well.

According to Fox News, it led the coverage with an audience of 5.67 million, followed by ABC at 4.97 million and CBS at 3.6 million.