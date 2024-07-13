Biden too old, unfit to serve? Trudeau, Macron and Starmer respond to US president's fitness and age concerns

Amid growing concerns about U.S. President Joe Biden's health and fitness for a second term, world leaders who met him at the NATO summit weighed in with their perspectives. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) listens as US President Joe Biden (C) speaks during the closing ceremony at the NATO 75th anniversary summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on July 11, 2024.(AFP)

Keir Starmer's reaction to Biden'a age

Keir Starmer, Britain's newest leader, addressed the issue indirectly while discussing age limits for lawmakers. In an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper at the NATO summit in Washington Starmer was asked whether his stance on old age extends to Biden. “Obviously in America, it’s for the American people to decide who they want to be their president,” Starmer responded. He noted that despite questions about Biden’s mental acuity, the 81-year-old president had been “in good form” during their talks. However, Starmer added that he would express concerns if he had any.

Justin Trudeau's reaction to Biden'a age

Other world leaders also offered their support for Biden. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked about Biden’s capability to lead on the world stage, praised the U.S. president. "It has been, as always, a privilege and a pleasure to work alongside [Biden] on big issues," Trudeau said. "[Biden's] depth of experience, his thoughtfulness, his steadfastness on the greatest issues and challenges of our time is a credit to the work that we're all doing together."

Emmanuel Macron's reaction to Biden'a age

French President Emmanuel Macron defended Biden following a verbal slip where Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin before correcting himself. Macron, speaking to reporters, assured that Biden is “in charge” and clear on important issues. “I was able to talk with President Biden at length yesterday at dinner,” Macron said. “I saw as always a president who is in charge, clear on the issues he knows well.” Macron emphasized that everyone makes mistakes and urged for indulgence, saying, “We all slip up sometimes. It’s happened to me and it could happen again tomorrow.”

Olaf Scholz's reaction to Biden'a age

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed this sentiment, defending Biden and downplaying the significance of occasional verbal slips. “Slips of tongue happen, and if you always monitor everyone, you will find enough of them,” Scholz told reporters.