Austin faces its driest fall in 78 years, wildfire risk on the rise with no rain expected in next few days

The weather in Austin, Texas, could break the record of the last 78 years with the driest season during the fall season, says CBS Austin meteorologist Avery Tomasco. Despite expectations of rain around this time, the city has experienced less than 0.1 inches of rain since September 1. Newsweek suggests that the weather is going to continue its dry spell, with no rainfall this week as well. High pressure will keep East and Southeast Texas dry this week, raising wildfire risks. (Representative Image: Unspalsh)

In a post shared on X, Tomasco updated the weather forecast for the coming week. It was suggested that this could be the “driest start to the fall rainy season since 1947 in Austin.”

What’s ahead in the weather forecast for Texas?

With the presence of high pressure, one could expect little to no rain in the coming week. The warming temperature could also hint at increasing wildfire risk across parts of East and Southeast Texas, Texas Storm Chasers reports.

The Atlantic tropical basin is observing the formation of Hurricane Umberto. It could turn near Bermuda and lead to coastal flooding along the US East Coast. Another growing concern is Tropical Storm Imelda near the Bahamas. However, due to the influence of Umberto, it is likely to be less dangerous.

Texas and the Gulf region in the US will not be affected by the hurricane landfall.

Also Read: Hurricane Humberto: Will it hit Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas? Landfall timeline and forecasts

Texas weather conditions throughout the year

Texas experiences the most rainfall usually during the spring season. Summer is mostly dry, with fall expected to bring some relief with a little rainfall. While Central Texas experiences heavy rainfall, Austin mostly remains humid and dry in the early fall. This has also raised concerns of a possible drought in the area, as per the Newsweek report.

Meanwhile, National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Mack Morris believes that the dearth of rain has not been as severe as last year, when the capital recorded its driest-ever October. "We never had any cooler mornings like we've had this week," Morris said, adding, "It could be worse."

There is no rain in the forecast for the next seven to 10 days, according to Tomasco. However, Morris told Newsweek he doubts that this October will be as dry as last year, so some rain might arrive soon.

Also Read: The Old Farmer's Almanac's weather prediction for October 2025 suggests varied pattern across US: Check forecast here

FAQs

1. Why is Austin experiencing such a dry fall season this year?

Austin is currently under the influence of a high-pressure system, which suppresses rainfall.

2. Is there any rain in the forecast for Austin, Texas, in the coming days?

According to meteorologists, there is no rain expected in the next 7 to 10 days.

3. What are the potential risks of continued dry weather in Austin and surrounding areas?

The lack of rainfall and rising temperatures increase the risk of wildfires, particularly in East and Southeast Texas.