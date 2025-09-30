Do Children need flu and COVID shots this fall? Latest CDC guidelines explained

With fall approaching, parents may be unsure about COVID-19 and flu vaccines for children. Who should get vaccinated to stay protected? The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year, with rare exceptions.(Shutterstock)

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), voted to update guidance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ACIP’s recommendations are not final. They must be reviewed and approved by the CDC director to become official, though CDC directors have nearly always accepted ACIP guidance.

Here is the current guidance:

Flu shots

Recommendations for flu vaccination in children are consistent across leading medical groups. Children 6 months and older are generally advised to get the shot.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year, with rare exceptions.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also recommends vaccination for everyone 6 months and older without medical contradictions.

Pregnant women are advised to get the flu shot the injection, not the nasal spray by both the CDC and AAP.

“Protecting kids from the flu is important because infections can lead to hospitalizations and sometimes be deadly,” the CDC says. During the 2023-24 flu season, nearly 200 children died from flu in the US, most of whom were eligible but not fully vaccinated, the CDC said.

Flu season usually begins in December and peaks in February. Doctors say the best time to get vaccinated is before the season, since protection develops about two weeks after the shot.

COVID vaccine

Guidance on COVID-19 vaccination for children varies. The CDC says parents of healthy children ages 6 months to 17 should discuss the benefits with a healthcare provider and “may receive” it, though the CDC does not fully recommend it. The CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccines for moderately or severely immunocompromised children.

The AAP recently issued guidance that, for the first time in three decades, differs from US government advice. It “strongly recommends” COVID-19 shots for children 6 months to 2 years. For older children, vaccination is advised but left to parents’ discretion.

Other leading medical groups have also issued recommendations that differ from CDC guidance.