After a massive manhunt for Tennessee quadruple murder suspect Austin Robert Drummond, the suspect was finally captured on Tuesday, August 5. The 28-year-old, wanted in the “targeted” deaths of four people, was taken into custody in Jackson shortly after 9 am after several sightings were reported in the community, Police Chief Thom Corley told reporters, according to NBC News. Austin Robert Drummond arrested: How Tennessee quadruple murder suspect was captured after manhunt (Dyer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

"They were there right in the right spot and reacted immediately and are responsible for the apprehension of Austin Drummond," he said of the three officers who captured Drummond.

How Austin Robert Drummond was arrested

Drummond was captured after being spotted in Jackson on Sunday night, August 3. Security cameras recorded him wearing camouflage and armed with a rifle, following which a shelter-in-place order was issued. Corley revealed that Drummond had been staying in a vacant building in the city.

Drummond is accused of the July 29 killings of Matthew Wilson, 21; Adrianna Williams, 20; Cortney Rose, 38; and Braydon Williams, 15. He now faces four counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and gun charges. The victims were relatives of an infant who was found abandoned in another northwest Tennessee community the same day of the murders.

Law enforcement officials said during a press conference that Drummond was captured after several community residents spotted him and called 911. "This is a perfect example of police and community cooperation," said David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Rausch previously said the murders were not a random act of violence. “It appears, with all the information that we have, that this was a targeted incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, a third person was recently arrested for allegedly helping Drummond. “Monday morning agents charged a Jackson woman with Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder,” authorities said in a statement, adding that the woman, identified as Dearrah Sanders, will be booked into the Lake County Jail.

Previously, two men described as "associates" of Drummond were arrested on suspicion of helping the fugitive. “Also charged in connection with this case are 29-year-old Tanaka Brown and 29-year-old Giovontie Thomas, both charged with Accessory After the Fact to 1st Degree Murder. Brown is also facing a charge of Tampering with Evidence,” authorities said.