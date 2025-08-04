Austin Robert Drummond case: Who were the Tennessee quadruple murder victims – Matthew, Adrianna, Courtney, Braydon?

A GoFundMe has been launched after four people were allegedly murdered by 28-year-old Austin Robert Drummond in Lake County, Tennessee. The suspect is currently at large after allegedly carrying out the brutal quadruple homicide. The victims have been identified as Matthew Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Courtney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15 (GoFundMe)

An infant was found abandoned in Dyer County earlier this week. Shortly after, four relatives were found murdered in nearby Lake County, including the baby’s parents. The victims have been identified as the baby’s parents, Matthew Wilson, 21, and Adrianna Williams, 20, along with the child's maternal grandmother, Courtney Rose, 38, and maternal uncle, Braydon Williams, 15.

Who were the victims?

The GoFundMe, set up for baby Weslynne who lost her parents, states that Matthew was the “oldest brother, a grandson, a son, and “most of all a friend.” Adrianna, Matthew’s girlfriend, was described as a sister, a granddaughter, and “most of all very kind loveable woman.”

“Matthew and Adrianna were very loving parents to beautiful baby girl whom that they got to love and support her for 7 months, Weslynne,” the page reads.

The GoFundMe adds that Matthew was the “sole provider for his family” and Courtney, too, was the “sole provider for her kids.” Courtney was Weslynne’s grandmother, and a mother to her own children. Brayden was Weslynne’s loving uncle.

The fundraiser has been launched to raise money for the funerals of the four victims, and to help “with whatever legal fees may occur for our sweet Weslynne.”

Austin Robert Drummond on the run

A warrant has been issued for Drummond’s arrest by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and he has also been added to its "Most Wanted" list. He has been described as a white male weighing 190 pounds and standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall.

In a Facebook post, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said the Jackson Police Department has located Drummond’s car in the woods near the dead end of MCO road. The post added that it appeared as though Drummond has been living in the vehicle, and may be in the area. He is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Drummond is currently wanted on warrants for four counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping, four counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest, adding to the TBI’s reward of up to $7,500, the TBI said in a Facebook post.