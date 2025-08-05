Austin Robert Drummond spotted? Footage from Pipkin Road in Jackson, Tennessee surfaces | Watch

Amid a manhunt for quadruple murder suspect Austin Robert Drummond, footage circulating on social media claims he was recently spotted in Jackson, Tennessee. The 28-year-old is accused of killing four people in Lake County, Tennessee. Austin Robert Drummond spotted? Footage from Pipkin Road in Jackson, Tennessee surfaces (Dyer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

An infant was found abandoned in Dyer County earlier this week. Shortly after, four relatives were found murdered in nearby Lake County, including the baby’s parents.

The victims have been identified as the baby’s parents, Matthew Wilson, 21, and Adrianna Williams, 20, along with the child's maternal grandmother, Courtney Rose, 38, and maternal uncle, Braydon Williams, 15.

Austin Robert Drummond spotted?

One video shared on X shows a man with a backpack walking down a road. The clip is captioned, “Alert- #Breaking footage of Austin Drummond exiting Barn off 700 Pippin Rd in Jackson, Tennessee around 4:30am. He has a large backpack.”

Another video also claims to show Drummond on Pipkin Road. Take a look:

Meanwhile, a third person has been arrested for allegedly helping Drummond. “Monday morning agents charged a Jackson woman with Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder,” authorities said in a statement, adding that the woman, identified as Dearrah Sanders, will be booked into the Lake County Jail.

Previously, two men described as "associates" of Drummond were arrested on suspicion of helping the fugitive. “Also charged in connection with this case are 29-year-old Tanaka Brown and 29-year-old Giovontie Thomas, both charged with Accessory After the Fact to 1st Degree Murder. Brown is also facing a charge of Tampering with Evidence,” authorities said.

Meanwhile, authorities searched a wooded area near a private university in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday, August 5, for Drummond, a law enforcement source familiar, per CNN. Investigators believe Drummond has connections to the Vice Lords gang, and that its members may be helping him.

Authorities have obtained warrants for Drummond charging him with four counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping, four counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Drummond, who remains at large, could be “armed and dangerous,” authorities have warned. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 731-415-7962, 731-333-0811, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.