Sydney, In the months leading up to the implementation of Australia's social media ban in December 2025, there was much discussion about the possible negative consequences. Australian teens impacted by social media ban are getting less news: new research

Among these were concerns that teenagers would consume less news. As most young adults use social media for news, and many rely on it, this was a real risk.

So months on, has this come to pass? In our newly published research, we found that the more young people are impacted by the ban, the more likely they are to report that they are getting less news and having less opportunity to discuss news and the issues that matter to them.

Our research

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In February, we surveyed 1,027 young people aged 10 to 17, just two months after the legislation took effect.

As part of a longitudinal survey that has examined young Australians' news engagement since 2017, we asked young people questions about the ban's impact on their social media use and their news engagement.

First, we investigated whether the ban had affected young people's social media use by asking them if their engagement with each banned platform had changed at all, and if so, whether the change was a complete stop or if they just used it less.

We found 61 per cent of under-16s who had previously been using banned platforms reported little or no change in their social media use. For the majority of young people surveyed, the ban was ineffectual.

In fact, only one in four reported their social media use had been affected.

Next, we asked young people if the ban had affected their engagement with news.

For those whose social media use was significantly disrupted, the result was stark: 51 per cent reported getting less news as a direct result of the ban.

This finding is a significant concern because it suggests that as the ban becomes more "successful", with a greater number of young people being removed from platforms, their news engagement will fall in parallel.

The impact on civic involvement

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A 2025 report from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority, based on testing of year 6 and year 10 students, finds school students' civics knowledge is the lowest it has been since testing began 20 years ago. This is despite most young people believing it's important to take action in the community on issues that matter to them.

Our findings show that when young people are impacted by the social media ban, they lose access to news about issues they care about. They are also talking less about news and finding fewer opportunities to share their views or take other forms of action.

Our previous research shows that news engagement makes young people feel knowledgeable and more capable of responding to issues.

A large body of research also shows that news interest and engagement are closely associated with civic engagement. The more engaged people are with news, the more likely they are to become involved in community and social issues.

Social news or no news

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It's unlikely that being cut off from news on social media will lead young people back to traditional news sources.

Most young Australians say they don't feel represented or heard by traditional news organisations. They also feel the news mainstream outlets create isn't accessible to young people and doesn't focus on the issues that matter most to them.

In our survey, 75 per cent said news organisations have no idea what their lives are actually like, and 71 per cent said they find it difficult to find news relevant to people their age.

Our earlier research also shows Australian news organisations rarely include young people in news stories. When they are included, they are seen but not heard.

For instance, young people are shown in news stories in photographs and video footage ten times more than their voices are heard, or they are quoted in stories.

In addition, another study of news has shown that when young people are included in breaking news events, they are often stereotyped as being lazy, dangerous and entitled.

These findings demonstrate some of the reasons young people have likely turned to social media for news in recent years.

So what should we do?

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It's likely that over time, more young people will be cut off from social media as loopholes in the ban are ironed out. This emphasises the need to find ways to encourage young people to engage with other news sources in productive and meaningful ways.

A key concern is trust. We need to educate young people about the importance of news to the democratic process, providing them with insights into how high-quality journalism is produced and supporting them to make informed decisions about who and what to trust online.

This can happen as part of media literacy education, but this requires investments in high-quality curriculum resources and teacher training.

In Australia, we are in the fortunate position that we already recognise the need for media literacy in the Australian curriculum. High-quality news literacy resources are being produced by the ABC through programs such as BTN and other organisations such as Squiz Kids.

At the same time, to develop trust, mainstream news organisations need to do a much better job of representing young people in fair and inclusive ways, so they feel seen and heard.

Finally, it's important to recognise that amid all of these changes to young people's technology access, our research shows family is the first and most trusted source of news for young people. We need to help parents understand the important role they play in helping their kids navigate the news. SKS

SKS

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.