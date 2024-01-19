close_game
News / World News / Us News / Ayodhya Ram Temple Event on Jan 22: How and where to watch in USA (in EST, CST and PST)

Ayodhya Ram Temple Event on Jan 22: How and where to watch in USA (in EST, CST and PST)

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 19, 2024 11:21 PM IST

Keep reading to know the date and time to watch the livestream of the Ayodhya Ram Temple according to your timezone

January 22 is a historic moment for Hindus all over the world. On Monday, the consecration of Ram Temple will take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The grand occasion will be broadcast live across all Indian states. As millions of Hindus eagerly await the day, those in the United States will be able to join the festivities as the event will be live-streamed at Times Square in New York City.

Ayodhya, Jan 19 (ANI): A glimpse of the beautification work at the Ram Temple ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshet)
Ayodhya, Jan 19 (ANI): A glimpse of the beautification work at the Ram Temple ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshet)

How to watch Ram Temple inauguration in US?

The consecration ceremony, which is also known as Pran-Pratishtha, is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 22. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remove the eye cover of the 51-inch Lord Ram idol. The event will be broadcast live across India. Meanwhile, international audiences can watch the livestream on the YouTube channel Doordarshan National.

Three different types of rituals will be performed throughout the day on January 22, starting from 6:30 am IST as per Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust. However, the timings differ for international viewers. You can check the date and time according to your timezone below:

Shringar aarti

CST: 7:30 pm on Sunday, January 21

PST: 5:00 pm on Sunday, January 21

EST: 8:00 pm on Sunday, January 21

Bhog aarti

CST: 12:30 am on Monday, January 22

PST: 10:30 pm on Sunday, January 21

EST: 1:30 am on Monday, January 22

Sandhya aarti

CST: 8:30 am on Monday, January 22

PST: 6:00 am on Monday, January 22

EST: 9:00 am on Monday, January 22

Live from Ayodhya in Times Square, New York

The Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony will be broadcast live at Times Square, New York. From Boston to Washington, more than 40 billboards featuring Lord Ram and the Ram Temple have been erected across 10 US states. Recently, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America hosted an event with Teslas lit up and in sync to the tunes of “Jai Shri Ram.”

